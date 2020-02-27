Be bold, be right

ENHANCING the National Automotive Policy is a smart and farsighted approach to improve our competitiveness in the automobile industry. Unfortunately, the decision to embark on a third national car venture, though it’s entirely undertaken by the private sector, isn’t a wise move. When a venture of this size fails, the government can’t sit back and allow it to flounder.

After more than three decades in the automotive industry, Proton didn’t even manage to compete well with the less established Perodua in the local market, let alone globally. The previous administration had made the right decision to allow Geely to acquire 49.9% of Proton’s shares in 2017, thus enabling the ailing carmaker to receive the much needed help to avoid falling into despair.

Till now both Proton and Perodua still fail to compete well with other established carmakers in the global market.

It is foolish to expect the impending third national car project to develop the ability to become a global player in the highly competitive automotive industry.

Potentially, the project may turn out to be another small player trying its best to capture a slice of the local market.

Many established carmakers such as Volvo, Jaguar, Land Rover, etc, had fallen victim to takeovers due to their inability to compete well in the global market. Both Geely and Tata have the capacities but they didn’t have the technologies and marketing network to compete well globally, therefore acquiring these established entities would empower them to grow and compete more effectively as an international player.

Let’s not forget that they have the geographical advantage of a huge market at home.

Malaysia is a small country and isn’t an established player in the automotive industry. Proton and Perodua depend on Geely and Daihatsu for technical support respectively.

The passenger vehicle annual sales arrived at 550,000 for 2019 – Perodua and Proton captured 44% and 22% of the total turnover respectively. Obviously the volume is too small to accommodate a second national car player, let alone a third.

We haven’t lost control of Proton as yet. Like Volvo, we should have confidence in Geely to take our first national car to another level that can compete well with Perodua before expanding its network to nearby developing countries. Let’s not dream to become a global player like Geely and Tata so soon unless we have the capacity to do so.

Malaysia can still thrive economically without a third national car venture. First, we have to develop our human capital in line with the needs of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR 4.0). Second, we have to liberalise our financial industry to attract more global players to our shore before developing Bandar Malaysia as a financial hub in this region.

Big multinationals like Alibaba and Huawei have already signalled their willingness to set up their information and communications technology centres in Bandar Malaysia. The strategic location of this project may attract many other multinational corporations to follow suit. Be bold and be right in our strategy.

Patrick Teh

Ipoh