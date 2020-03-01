Be fair to all citizens

FEB 29, 2020, when the political scene was changed from Pakatan Harapan to the loose coalition of Bersatu, Umno and PAS. Many Malaysians were aghast. On May 9, 2018 they voted in a new government and 22 months down the road it seems that their votes counted for nothing with what had happened over the weekend.

Whether our 8th prime minister agrees or not, his government is a “backdoor government” because it does not have the mandate of the people to rule. Nevertheless, our king in his wisdom had decided to appoint Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to be his new prime minister.

Who are we the ordinary people to challenge such a decision. The only way perhaps is to wait out the remainder term of two years before the country conducts its 15th general election, unless of course the government does not survive a no confidence motion in Parliament which will trigger a snap election.

One thing good about our people is that despite all the horse trading the past week, they have gone about their day-to-day business in peace. There were no disturbances except that many felt cheated of their votes cast at the 14th general election.

We have now ended up with a government via the backdoor. The only way to rectify this will be at the next general election and hopefully the people will come out in droves again to exercise their right.

I hope the new government will be fair to all Malaysians and not swing too much to the right just to satisfy those who are determined to make Malaysia, a multiracial and multi-religious country, more conservative and religious than it already is.

Michael Ng

Seremban