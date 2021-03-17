Be humane to all living beings

THE recent incident of a stray dog being shot and killed by a man with a bow and arrow simply reflects the cheap mentality one has over the life of an animal. Why do humans resort to killing animals in an uncivilised manner?

A human being is said to be superior to all animal kind. As human beings, even animals are a social being. They too must be treated well with compassion.

Our Constitution not only speaks about the rights and duties as citizens of the state but also towards the innocent creatures which form our part of society.

I also feel there is a lack of legal awareness about animal welfare.

People often worry about their own problems such as their job, property, industry, marital issues but compassion and care towards animals is neglected the most.

All animals, be it a pet or a stray, deserve to be treated with love and kindness.

It is necessary for human beings in a civilised society to behave in a civilised way and not be barbarous. Pets are not toys for humans to throw their frustration out or fulfil their weird fantasies.

There are instances where pet owners have trashed their innocent animals, sexually abused the animals and allowed their kids to torture the animals in the name of games.

There are many ways to prevent animal abuse from occurring, but sadly, many do not care. If people start serving time and are fined for their heinous actions, there will be less deaths, abused and abandoned animals.

With the Animal Welfare Act 2015 in force, animal abusers will have more to be accountable for.

Animal abuse has been going on for far too long. It is about time to make a change in our world and to take a step into saving and protecting our animals.

As Gandhi once said: “The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.”

By R. Murali Rajaratenam

Bukit Damansara

Kuala Lumpur