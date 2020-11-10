Be moderate in all aspects

WE should all practise moderation in these trying times. We are faced with an unprecedented situation with regards to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lives and livelihoods have been lost and the plight of the man on the street is nowhere near solved.

I would like to humbly urge everyone to apply moderation in our words and actions.

There is nothing wrong with not pulling your punches when you speak, but please be mindful to not hurt or belittle someone when you do so.

Harsh words can be hurtful to some and no one deserves to be on the receiving end. Everyone is worthy in their own right and we are all equals.

Being moderate in our actions is also a reflection of a sense of humility.

Please do not go overboard in your conduct and demeanour.

Treat each other with respect and kindness.

Your positive attitude will go a long way to make someone’s day.

I also humbly call on those who are willing and able to contribute to the plight of others in these troubling times to do so from the kindness and sincerity of your heart.

We have all been affected in our own ways with regards to the Covid-10 pandemic. However, do not give up prematurely.

Please soldier on and know that there is always hope.

Our unity as one will be our pillar of strength as we weather this storm together.

Yeap Ming Liong

Subang Jaya