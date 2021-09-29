Be reasonable with rules for unvaccinated

HEALTH Minister Khairy Jamaluddin has stated that Covid-19 will remain endemic among Malaysians, and it has to be regarded as an epidemic.

The World Health Organisation too has said that the Covid-19 virus and its variants will be here for a long time, and that people will have to adjust living with the disease, while practising safety measures, in addition to vaccination.

As such, the government needs to be reasonable when imposing conditions concerning the unvaccinated, who account for about 10% of the population.

Vaccination is not compulsory in the country, and despite that, about 84% of the population have been vaccinated. Some of the strict conditions imposed on those unvaccinated are unreasonable and infringes on their right of choice. It is alright to bar dine-in customers if they are unvaccinated. They have a choice to opt for takeaways.

The rule on tourism or interstate travel – that only those vaccinated will be allowed to travel – can also be regarded as fair. However, strict rules should not be imposed on entry to sundry shops, shopping malls, markets, banks, houses of worship, wedding receptions, recreation parks, and various essential services and places.

The government can restrict the numbers as it did with wake services and funerals, as well as to make it compulsory to use MySejahtera for entries and exits.

However, excluding parents or close relatives of a bride and groom from houses of worship, marriage registration centres or wedding receptions is unfair. The government needs to have flexible guidelines, for example, one should be able to get a letter of approval from the Health Ministry in such instances.

The government is right in giving more privileges to those who are vaccinated so as to encourage vaccination as a means to control the pandemic but some temporary flexibilities can be given to those unvaccinated.

Some are refusing vaccination for medical (case of having comorbidities) or religious reasons; some are worried about the side-effects in the long term; some are waiting for the crowds to ease a bit; and some feel they can ride out this pandemic by strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols or SOP.

Another issue that I would like to highlight is the exorbitant charge for vaccinations at private clinics. Recently, a friend of mine had to pay RM200 to get vaccinated at a private clinic. This means that he will have to fork out RM400 for both shots.

It was stated earlier that private hospitals and clinics taking part in the government’s vaccination programme will be doing it for free, as part of their community service.

One does not mind a small fee for services rendered but to exploit people, especially when incomes are low, and many workers have been laid off, is unconscionable. There should not be any ambiguity or uncertainty in this aspect.

V. Thomas