Be vigilant at all times

THE Malaysian Health Coalition supports the government’s decision to transition into the recovery phase of the movement control order. The gradual reopening of public life must rely on appropriate guidance from all areas of government and the Ministry of Health. We must remain vigilant.

We urge the following:

Prepare teachers and school administrators

As the government begins a phased restart of childcare centres and schools, it is imperative that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) are comprehensive, non-discriminatory and include clear guidelines. It must provide teachers and administrators with tools, training, resources and physical space required to implement the precautions before schools reopen.

Improve conditions for migrant workers

Migrant worker housing needs to be improved to prevent further spread of Covid-19. Other measures such as improving conditions in detention centres and enacting a workforce policy must also be addressed.

Be vigilant while travelling

We urge the rakyat to stay vigilant as restrictions on interstate travel and domestic tourism are lifted, and not take this recovery phase for granted. While we understand the need to restart tourism as it is an important economic sector, the government and private sector stakeholders must work together to enforce physical distancing in all public areas, including in airports, hotels, rest areas and on public transport.

Strengthen capacity of health systems

Health systems must be prepared to continue providing Covid-19-care while balancing routine non-Covid-19 care. We must protect and recognise all healthcare professionals. This includes providing rest time, fair remuneration and permanent posts. The resupply of our health system’s equipment must also be ensured.

Malaysian Health Coalition