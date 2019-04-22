Be wary of spin over bombings

THE Jaffna Junction in Malaysia – social network of the Malaysian Sri Lankan community – is shocked and saddened by the despicable acts of barbarism in Sri Lanka on Easter Day.

We would like to extend our love and condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives and we wish all those injured a speedy and full recovery.

We also wish more strength to the hearts and hands of the first responders and the medical personnel who are attending to the injured and to the security personnel who are trying to bring the situation under control.

We struggle to comprehend the depths of depravity people can descend to, and we, the diaspora grieve in unison with the people of Sri Lanka.

Though some may be overwhelmed with emotion, it is vital that we force our minds to be rational and intelligent and not buy into the spin or conjecture or the conspiracy theories.

This is not a game. Let the authorities investigate. Let the authorities bring these cowardly terrorists to justice.

For the common man on the street and the diaspora, our focus should be to love and support those who have been affected. To continue to have compassion and empathy towards mankind.

The Jaffna Junction in Malaysia strongly condemns the attacks and hopes that those responsible for this barbaric crime be brought to justice.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and families affected.

We stand together in solidarity with everyone who is in deep sorrow in this hour of profound sadness.

Dr Raj Kumar Maharajah

Jaffna Junction