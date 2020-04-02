Being stuck doesn’t mean being stagnant

AS I write this, we’re nearing the halfway mark of the movement control order (MCO). The red glare of car brake lights usually dotting the highway are no longer seen, public transport hubs are now echoing halls and the world seems so much quieter.

It doesn’t look like Covid-19 will be leaving us in peace anytime soon. Our new government and prime minister have had to step up to the plate.

It is evident that this crisis will separate the wheat from the tares, those who are resilient and capable from those who break under pressure. From the safety of our homes, I hope that we have become more grateful for decisive leaders and regular, factual updates from reliable sources.

Those in essential services, especially frontliners in healthcare, police and government departments, are working harder and longer than ever before, but for the majority of us, MCO has become a little bit like house arrest.

I count myself fortunate to be able to work from home, but being alone for hours on end, day after day, without physical human interaction can be debilitating. For some reason, I find myself even more exhausted than before.

We have many hours to fill, and not many ways to do it. Honestly, there’s only so much television you can watch or games you can play before options run out. While technology has been a saviour in keeping us entertained, connected and informed through this time, we also have to deal with the side effects of information overload and extreme immersion in the digital world.

Talk is finally moving from how to fill up your time to staying mentally healthy through this trying period. I’m glad we’ve moved into that space because it’s something we need to take seriously.

For many of us, being stuck at home means having space to feed our fears. Crippled by worry and anxiety, hourly news updates, meal planning, grocery runs and religious surface cleaning, our stress levels may be rising faster than we realise.

Endlessly scrolling through social media, where nearly every conversation revolves around the pandemic or staying at home, may not help. Health organisations are advising that we take a time-out from news and social media on a regular basis, to give our emotions a break.

Also, when our minds are hazy, confused and tired, the easiest thing to do is sit down and be distracted. Often, however, the best distractions can be the least healthy when it comes to staying positive and stimulated. I’m all for mindless entertainment as a means of destressing, but there’s a limit.

Our brains and bodies were made for connection, interaction, learning and activity. Technology can work wonders for us; it’s all about finding a balance and sticking to it. Use technology to pick up a skill, whether it’s following a new recipe or brushing up on a new language.

But equally important is offline time, so make sure that you include a daily activity that doesn’t need any form of technology. It could be doing a home workout, reading a book or unleashing your creative side by making cards or journaling.

Being stuck at home doesn’t mean our minds and bodies have to be stagnant. We can make use of a quieter world to contemplate, realign our priorities and brush off weighty distractions that may be preventing us from finding contentment and fulfilment.

It won’t help if you’re binge-watching your favourite series or playing online games from dawn to dusk, only stopping to eat and sleep in between. If that’s you, I certainly hope you’re making time for a shower every day.

Comments: letters@thesundaily.com