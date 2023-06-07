Belia Rahmah initiative timely relief for struggling youths

FOR some, RM200 may simply cover the cost of a dinner for two at a fancy restaurant or a round of drinks with friends after work. However, for others, this amount can go a long way, especially for those struggling to make ends meet.

Coming from a family with five siblings, life has always been challenging for us. My father works as a driver and my mother holds a part-time position as a store assistant.

Wearing hand-me-downs is a norm for me, and we have been taught the importance of saving wherever possible.

Recently, the government introduced the eBelia Rahmah initiative, which offers RM200 to eligible youths between the ages of 18 and 20, which is credited to the eWallet.

This announcement could not have come at a better time as I needed some extra cash to purchase materials for my university project.

I am currently pursuing a Bachelor’s degree at a public university, and although the tuition fees are subsidised, the costs of rent, food and study materials are still significant, especially for someone from a less privileged background.

My university is in the Klang Valley, where the cost of living is higher. My monthly rent is RM530 and food alone costs me at least RM600 per month (it would be higher if not for the subsidised Menu Rahmah meals).

The RM200 assistance not only brings relief to me but also to many of my friends who are in a similar financial predicament.

The application process for the eBelia Rahmah was not cumbersome and it could be conveniently done online.

I am grateful to the government for implementing this initiative as the RM200 means a lot to me.

It is disheartening when people undermine such efforts without understanding the struggles of those who are financially disadvantaged.

Initiatives like this by the government can help alleviate the financial burdens of the poor, especially during this time of economic difficulties.

Gunasegaran Thambipillay

Petaling Jaya