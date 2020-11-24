Belt up for your own good

PLEASE abide by the law. Fasten your seatbelts while you are driving. I have personally seen drivers who calmly get into their cars and just drive off without using their safety belts while others zoom along the highway without their safety belts attached.

This attitude must be changed. The safety feature is in place for a reason, and it could be the difference between life and death. Please don’t throw caution to the wind and disregard your safety.

Some individuals trade safety for comfort, convenience and aesthetics. It is risky to do so. All these should be secondary to your safety.

The government has been asking all drivers and passengers to use safety belts with numerous public service announcements, road signs and infographics, and yet all these fell on deaf ears.

All these involve monetary cost and effort which could be channeled to more important things such as the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

You don’t need to be told or reminded to use your safety belt.

It should already be a way of life by now.

It is still not too late to change your ways. There is still time to repent and do the right thing.

I humbly urge all drivers and passengers to fasten their seatbelts.

The same goes for those on two wheels. Please always buckle your safety helmets while riding.

Yeap Ming Liong

Subang Jaya