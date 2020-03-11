Benefits of meditation for working people

By BRIDGET MENEZES

WORKPLACES are performance-driven zones that require us to be on our toes. People of different ages, backgrounds and ranks come together, and whatever they bring along, ideas and skills, insecurities and limitations, comes into play during interactions.

We are expected to negotiate our way through all this, deliver under tight deadlines and be ready for more. We may think we can just do good work and go home quietly, but it’s not that simple.

Unless we supplement our energies regularly, we may find the daily cycle exhausting. Meditation is a good supplement for this purpose. It allows you to realign your energies by filtering your thoughts.

While meeting aims and deadlines of a project efficiently, we strive to stay away from ego clashes and ease the atmosphere around us. We have to be helpful to our colleagues, and patient with the less knowledgeable ones.

This can also be used as an incognito tool to revive positive communication at the workplace (as the dynamics there may not allow us to sort out things verbally).

Sending good wishes consistently to others through the mind impacts them, even when our kind words and gestures are rejected.

Going within transforms the way we perceive changes and challenges. As our attention is directed inwards, we come out with creative ideas to handle things and stay composed in high-pressure situations.

This approach earns us a good night’s rest and we wake up with a clean slate the next day. Living a focused life, such a person not only becomes an asset, but also saves himself energy to have a work-life balance.

Bridget Menezes is the author of Second Edition of Self-Empowerment and Spiritual Counsellor. Readers can email her at lifestyle.bridget@thesundaily.com.