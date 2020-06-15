Benefits of volunteering

SUCCEEDING in a volunteering role also shows evidence of good interpersonal skills in action and shows the person to be a responsible and enthusiastic contributor.

It’s hard to fake that enthusiasm though, so if you don’t have a genuine interest in a particular club or society don’t get involved for the sake of it, it’s best to invest time and effort in a part of your local community you are passionate about and give back to a cause you believe in.

In most communities, the amateur sports club is a fulcrum around which everything happens. You may not always be at the centre of it, depending on things like what stage in life you joined the community, the age of your children and their interest in a particular sport, but for the community as a whole the club is the epicentre of the community.

Being involved in a club as a member gives an instant insight into the broader community, but committing your spare time towards the success of the club creates a deeper connection which brings its own rewards. As a volunteer you can share in the success of your local club and experience the emotional reward of contributing to a club’s success.

Well run clubs and on-field success usually go hand-in-hand, so a lasting contribution as a volunteer administrator can have a significant impact on how a team is funded and resourced, which leads to a team being better prepared and therefore better equipped to perform on the field of play.

For parents, volunteering can be an opportunity to spend more time with your kids and be part of their personal development outside of school, or just a great way to switch off from a busy professional life for a few hours each week.

Volunteering might be a very different experience to your professional world and can be a new learning curve or a chance to nurture skills (such as leadership, team-building) that might not come as easily in a more structured working environment. If you are considering applying for a new role as a supervisor or manager, but have no experience leading people, volunteering might help to fill that void somewhat.

Volunteering can create opportunities to explore something entirely new also (like underage coaching) and may open the door to a new challenge.

It’s also likely that as a volunteer at your local club you will extend your network and work with other people in the community who recognise your skill-set and put you in touch with would-be employers in their own networks.

Mohd Nasir Zakaria

Putrajaya