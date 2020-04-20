Best for MPs to focus on constituency work

“LEAVE politics out of GLCs” (Off the Cuff, April 17) is on the money. Appointing MPs, or retired senior civil servants, to senior positions of public agencies, including government-linked companies (GLCs), government-linked investment companies (GLICs) needs review. The talents of MPs are best used to solving the many problems of their constituents.

In our increasingly competitive world, our GLCs and GLICs, as large complex business organisations, are best run by independent, top-notch professionals.

One need only look at the negative outcomes of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), a GLC.

Some critics will go so far as to say that the one sure way to prevent a repeat of this is to get rid of these GLC-type structures. This will help prevent politicians using GLCs to serve their own political or economic interests.

In terms of the mantra “be part of the solution and not the problem”, arguably, having MPs to manage GLCs is hardly the solution to improve our economic achievements and international standing. 1MDB exemplifies the negative case where business decisions were not solely made on key efficiency and effectiveness outcomes and hence led to excessive financial wastage and leakage.

Our, GLCs, comprising 40% (by value) of the stock exchange (Bursa Malaysia) are huge monopolistic economic structures and any mismanagement creates serious financial and governance problems; and also impose a big financial cost on our Treasury and taxpayers’ coffers. It is far from the ideal or conventional free market model that drives healthy competition and strong economic achievements.

If GLCs are to remain, it is critical they are run by dedicated top-notch professionals; bringing strong entrepreneurial business acumen combined with best governance practices that will help drive Malaysia forward to a high-income nation.

Sze Loong Steve Ngeow

Kajang