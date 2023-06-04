Beware of cheap or free tours

ACCORDING to data on the World Health Organisation website, 6,887,000 Covid-19 fatalities and 761,402,282 confirmed cases have been reported since its outbreak in early 2020.

Many businesses have suffered while exploitative activities were curtailed due to the travel restrictions and lockdowns imposed during that period. Tourism hit rock bottom in 2021 and only started to recover in 2022.

Malaysia recorded only 98,053 tourists arrivals for the first quarter (Q1) of last year. However, after international travel restrictions were lifted in April and conditions eased in May, the figure rocketed to 2,034,107 in Q2.

The number shot up to 3,424,121 and 4,514,683 in Q3 and Q4, respectively, ending the year with 10,070,964 – a far cry from only 134,728 in 2021.

In comparison, the number of tourists to Thailand last year was around 11.5 million, not much higher than Malaysia. However, the Thai government is expecting 25 million to 30 million foreign tourists this year, which is higher than the 15.6 million targetted for Malaysia by our tourism board in its January forecast and 16.1 million announced in February by the Tourism, Arts and Culture minister.

Meanwhile, the Thai Ministry of Tourism and Sports has found that several travel agencies in China are advertising travel packages that are significantly below tour operating costs since the opening of the Chinese border to international travel without restrictions on Feb 6.

Such packages are often referred to as “zero-dollar”, “zero-fare”, “zero-fee” or “zero-cost” tours but are technically incorrect. If they are free, they would have raised red flags. Instead, the packages were sold at a substantial discount that bargain hunters find hard to resist.

And not everyone is smart enough to know that there is no such thing as a “free lunch”. Naive tourists will be shepherded to buy things from shops that later pay out commissions to be shared by the outbound tour operator, tour leader, inbound tour operator, tourist guide and bus driver.

Tourists will initially be coaxed to make purchases and if persuasions fail, then insults, threats and other forms of pressure will be applied, causing any tourist in a foreign land to feel vulnerable.

Zero-cost tours started in the 1980s when inbound tour operators in Singapore provided airport transfers and sightseeing for tour groups without charging outbound tour operators in China, confident that they could recoup operating costs and profits from shopping commissions alone.

There was a time in Malaysia when some enterprising freelance tourist guides paid inbound tour operators for a chance to handle tour groups from China, instead of being paid tour guiding fees, which is the normal practice.

Before the pandemic, unsuspec-ting foreigners were drawn to join cheap tours departing from major cities, like Beijing.

Some event organisers in Malaysia bought such packages and gave them away as lucky draw prizes to attract larger crowds to their events.

In 2019, a Malaysian couple were thrilled to win a seven days and six nights tour for two to Beijing, and bought affordable return tickets with a budget airline. Upon arrival, they checked into a five-star hotel and signed an agreement to join the tour.

However, the quality of the hotels from the second night onwards left much to be desired. They were also insulted for not spending enough at shopping stops that was included in the daily sightseeing tours.

On the third day, dissatisfied with the deal, the couple decided to opt out of the tour. However, they were shown the agreement they had signed, which required them to pay the full cost of the package upon cancellation, and the amount was substantial.

The couple were in a fix and decided to continue with the tour and spend more, rather than pay a large sum as compensation and get nothing out of it.

We ought to be vigilant and not allow such situations to happen in Malaysia. We should also be wary of cheap tours overseas.

Apart from outright scams where there is no show after payments being made, it can be risky to bypass local tour operators to look for bargains.

And remember, if the price seems too good to be true, it probably is.

While goods nearing expiry dates or have gone out of style may be sold at a discount, the same will not apply for promissory services that have yet to be rendered.

Always adopt the maxim of paying others reasonably for their services, just as we expect others to pay us fairly for our labour.

Those who do not are not treating others equitably and could easily fall victim to scammers.

YS Chan is a master trainer for Mesra Malaysia and Travel and Tours Enhancement Course as well as an Asean Tourism Master Trainer. He is also a transport and training consultant and writer. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com