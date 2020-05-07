Beyond Covid-19, lies infectious hope

WITHOUT a doubt, Covid-19 has changed the world. In a few months, our lives have transformed completely into little bubbles of existence, bursting forth a new reality that requires us to literally change the way we live.

For more than a month, we have been getting used to what everyone is calling the “new normal”, a way of life with minimal human contact, stringent and cautionary measures surrounding personal hygiene and the hardest for many, limited physical movement.

On Labour Day, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the conditional movement control order effective May 4, a glimmer of hope after weeks of waiting. I’m already planning which restaurants to head to and which parks to visit for a much-needed dose of nature. I can see a glimpse of my old life returning, and it is undeniably exciting.

However, therein lies the danger. If you’re feeling like me, we need to take a step back and pull ourselves together. We cannot let our desperation for our previous lifestyles dictate our decisions henceforth, because the reality is that life will never be the same again.

While numbers of new Covid-19 cases seem to be at a steady decline, we must not let our guard down or our nation’s efforts could very well go to waste. The reality is that there will not, for a long time, be a return to the old normal. We have to face living a hybrid lifestyle, a blend of old and new.

Malaysian Medical Association president Dr N. Ganabaskaran rightly said last week that members of the public are now the new frontliners in this fight against the pandemic. Calling on the general public to be disciplined in following guidelines set in place, Ganabaskaran warned against falling back into our previous way of living.

It is a harsh reality, but one that we must face with patience, grit and determination. This tiny virus has drastically changed the landscape of our world, and there is no getting around it. A battle for the old normal, fuelled by stubbornness or oblivion, will only undo the painstaking measures by the government, frontliners and every Malaysian who has put others above self throughout this period.

So, the question now is how we can find ways to live fulfilling and happy lives in this blend of old and new. It will likely be an uphill battle, requiring us to adapt and form new habits.

From a practical perspective, I believe personal hygiene will be the biggest challenge. Washing hands regularly with soap and keeping clean at all times may not be normal for many of us, because we didn’t have to before. Now, we do.

We will also have to get used to social distancing in public places until the spread of Covid-19 is controlled on a global scale. This means being more aware and conscious of those around us; refrain from physical contact without being rude, learn to acknowledge others with no-contact gestures to avoid awkward situations.

From a social perspective, there are also ways to grow. Although mass gatherings are still banned, perhaps we can take the time to make deeper connections with those close to us. We cannot yet enjoy the hype of crowded events, but we can now relish meaningful conversations with friends over mugs of frothy, delicious teh tarik.

Throughout MCO, we have also seen gentle hands of humanity reaching out to uplift, encourage and impact those around them. If there’s anything that we ought to carry forward from this challenging time, it’s to continue being civic-minded. This struggle has pushed us to recognise that we are each responsible, in some way or the other, for our fellow Malaysians’ well-being.

Battling for the balance between old and new will require hard work, but it is the final push in the fight against Covid-19 and demands the best from all of us. Together, we can rebuild our nation and bounce back stronger than before.

Comments: letters@thesundaily.com