‘Blended’ courses can improve academic achievement

Combination of home and school teaching modules are the way to go, says National Parent-Teacher Association head (theSun’s New way to learn refers) is also shared by key stakeholders, including parents, teachers and educationists.

This combined or blended format involves a learning process that is supplemented by physical project-based activities that can be done in school and at homes.

The key to this combination is proper planning and implementation, to ensure a sound integration of the two systems.

Recent research concluded this “blended” course format, where home online study or presentation is accompanied by complementary interactive class meetings, can improve academic achievement.

Interestingly, the study found that fewer students withdrew from the class when schooled in this blended format.

Blended classes would offer more benefits to students than learning from offline, or online classes alone, including fostering interactions not only between teacher and students, but among the students themselves.

Importantly, our government needs to properly invest in adequate digital infrastructure, both in rural and urban areas, to widen and enhance internet coverage to ensure there are no hitches in home-based learning.

It is equally important to note that digital or online learning still very much calls on the teachers’ good old fashion human skills of structuring lessons properly and motivating students to maximise their potential.

As Bill Gates said, technology is just a tool and the teacher or parent is most important to guide and motivate kids.

Sze Loong Steve Ngeow

Kajang