WE aren’t entirely certain of how long SARS-CoV-2 survives in the body or its impact on long-term health. We can’t be certain whether this virus will remain a health threat long after this pandemic. Children are among the unseen carriers in the community transmission chain.

We know that viruses can cause long-term problems in the body. Through infections, inflammation, toxins, reduced antioxidants, immune system weaknesses and unknown causes, they can also cause cancers.

Since many women maybe going back to work with the MCO relaxed, it’s necessary to emphasise how crucial it is to sustain the motivation to continue breastfeeding.

Although some studies may not show convincing evidence of breastmilk cancer protection, many show that continued breastfeeding is useful.

Published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, 17 studies on breastfeeding and childhood leukaemia, the most common type of childhood cancer, showed that breastfeeding for six months or longer was associated with a 20% lower risk compared to those breastfed for less time or not at all.

A study in China indicates that breastfeeding reduced risk of childhood leukaemia when breastfeeding continued for seven to nine months.

Another study in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute showed that breastfeeding reduced acute leukaemia risk with greater protection associated with increased breastfeeding duration.

A study by the Childhood Leukaemia International Consortium with enrolment over 30 years showed prolonged breastfeeding was associated with a decreased risk of acute leukaemia

Other than leukaemia, breastfeeding may also reduce a few other cancer types in children.

Effects of not being breastfed, showed greater infections, long-term diseases and leukaemia.

Breastfeeding can prevent viruses from entering into cells. When repeated infections occur, viruses can take over control of cells and trigger cancer changes. When breastfeeding is continued for at least six months and longer, there is greater chance for such cancer-causing effects to be reduced .

Antibodies against the SARS virus have been found in breastmilk and there is recent evidence of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 in breastmilk following recovery from Covid-19.

Such antibodies in milk could protect against the virus, and like vaccines, provide specific protection. A single substance in breastmilk can protect in different ways.

Lactoferrin protects from different microbes causing disease. As an antioxidant, it protects cells from damage by environmental pollution and nutritional deficiencies, avoided by exclusive breastfeeding, followed by continued breastfeeding and balanced diets.

Lactoferrin can also selectively kill cancer cells. Continued breastfeeding allows time for all these effects to add up and work together to protect from cancers.

Milk fat globules in breastmilk and mucins prevent dangerous infections that weaken immunity.

Sustained breastfeeding will not only help combat infections but will strengthen immunity, so important for cancer protection.

The link between mum’s gut and breastmilk provides baby with beneficial microbes. With continued breastfeeding these useful microbes can prevent cancers.

HAMLET, formed in baby’s stomach, destroys cancer cells without affecting healthy cells, and colostral TRAIL proteins fight off cancer cells. Such cancer “scrutiny” with continued breastfeeding can be very effective .

Novel patterns of diseases and the long-term health impact of Covid-19 are challenging. Exclusive breastfeeding for six months and continued breastfeeding up to two years will support and empower health.

Dr Prameela Kannan Kutty

Professor of Paediatrics

Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia