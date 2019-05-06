Brain drain continues

“BRAIN drain and the role of the state” (Another Take, May 6) refers. I agree with the author that the problem is bound to get worse. Let me share with you my experience.

I am a medical doctor who has a masters in health research (post graduate). After my training, I was told by the Health Ministry that I cannot gazette as a specialist as my masters is not one recognised by the ministry. I accepted that as since it is not listed, I could not blame them. However, I was informed that in due time, they would try and recognise it. My papers for gazettement were submitted, but I was requested to be transferred to the clinical research centre of the ministry (which I was already in).

What was most disheartening, I have been functioning like a specialist (consultant if you like) in the ministry for clinical research- boosting/encouraging and raking in more research than usual. I have been doing more work and putting in more hours for this – however, it is all mum on my gazettement.

The honest truth is that this is the cause of brain drain in the country – people with qualifications are exploited but not paid.

I have lost many colleagues over the years as they have grown frustrated with the system. I am at the tail end of this as well and I am considering quitting the service for being used for my special skills but not being recognised/paid at par of what I deserve. With all of this happening, and people outside the ministry/Malaysia willing to accept people like me to take my career forwards, why should I stay? Embarking on a PhD at the moment and they have already informed me that it will be of no use in terms of gazettement. Brain drain? More like brain dead and brain killing.

ARS

Kuala Lumpur