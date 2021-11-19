Broaden policies for climate change

THE article “Climate change: It’s now or never” (Column: Just Different, Nov 9, theSun) updates the Glasgow COP26, the latest annual meeting of signatory states to the 1997 Kyoto Protocol.

The writer brings up a few good suggestions, which many readers are already familiar with. However, there are other potential policies broader in nature that could be encouraged to address anthropomorphic climate change.

Because the climate change policy is planned over a long period of time, and involves so many assumptions, estimates and uncertainties, a multi-pronged approach with a broader range of options would be more strategic and sensible.

The world has generally shrugged its shoulders at the thought of a population policy, with China one of the few nations to seriously implement it, which is now defunct.

But if there was a worldwide policy to encourage all families to limit to say two to three children, but with less onerous penalties than China had for breach, this would encourage many around the world to do their bit to address the problem of a massively overpopulated planet, and at the same time help reduce emissions in coming generations.

In fact, our species lived for approximately 100,000 years as sparsely populated hunter-gatherers, but we now have average population densities that are at least 1,000 times. There are many other environmental concerns too, that would be ameliorated with an effective population policy.

Nuclear power is another possible avenue to greatly reduce carbon emissions and yet provide endless energy with a much lower pollution output and at a much lower cost.

Of course, there are slow lead times, and long-term storage and safety issues; however, if the mortality of energy production and use is compared across types, then nuclear power has been shown to be far more safe than other traditional energy sources, notwithstanding some tragic mishaps.

The recent pandemic calls to mind another quick adjustment that could help too. Remote working, particularly in the services industries, has been shown to be highly effective, albeit not perfect, in the last two years.

Policy encouragement by way of carrots and sticks could promote continued use of remote communication technologies for working, provision of services and for business meetings generally.

The writer suggests less meat consumption and increased use of public transport. Additionally, individuals could make a preference for national and road-based holidays rather than international aviation-based ones, and increase their recycling of products, particularly clothing.

Governments could easily promote these preferences by use of simple financial incentives. No policy suggestion is perfect, and there is no guarantee that any one of these would make much of a difference. However, it seems clear that governments and world leaders are promoting the use of too many eggs in too few baskets.

Simon Wood

TTDI