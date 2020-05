DUE to Covid-19 many companies require employees to work from home. The result could be reduction in need for commercial office buildings.

Thus not only is there an excess of space but there may be reduced construction of office buildings. Consequently many other industries and technical professionals may be adversely impacted.

Technical professionals and clients may need to modify their commercial office buildings that may need to be redesigned to be usable for other purposes, which may include their use as residences.

If office work is to be done from home residential buildings may need to be modified and redesigned to be of multiple use and to include their use as offices.

Technical professionals and contractors should adjust to this new reality and change their mindsets if they are to survive. As use of technology increases, both clients and technical professionals may need to change design parameters.

Local authorities may need to change their laws on construction and usage of residential buildings and the basis of their charges on properties.

Internal auditors have a role to play and must get involved in advising management.

Gursharan Singh

Kuala Lumpur