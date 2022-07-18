Building on the success of Mat Kilau

MAT KILAU, the current blockbuster film in the country, has generated record audiences not only for its fictional depiction of a rebel leader and his fight against British colonial rule in Pahang in the 1880s, but also for the controversy which has accompanied its release.

The Malaysian branch of United Sikhs has publicly condemned the film for portraying those from other communities as “villains”, and for its controversial and distasteful scenes, which could lead to racial and religious misunderstandings in the country.

Other important questions and issues arising from this film are:

1. Scholars and historians have criticised the flimsy historical accuracy of the main events, themes and personalities. The film’s disclaimer that “the characters and events in the film are fictional” should alert the audience that the main objective of the film is pure entertainment, with perhaps racial and religious propaganda as a subsidiary objective.

2. The public may have other concerns such as whether taxpayers’ money should be used to finance private sector films and, if so, how much of the film’s earnings should be divided between the financial backers of the film and taxpayers. Apparently the film, in its first 13 days, grossed RM51.3 million. Part of this earnings should definitely be reimbursed to the National Film Development Corporation (Finas), which was a major sponsor and contributed to its multimillion production budget. Finas can use the returns to finance the production of films of educational value, such as those dealing with the environmental crisis, that is affecting every Malaysian. Nationalist groups and organisations will surely agree to this suggestion.

3. The film focuses on a historical character that played a role in the early anti-British struggle. This should set a precedent for films on other historically-tumultuous periods of Malaysian history, such as the rise and fall of the Malacca Sultanate, which at one time ruled the world’s greatest port; the arrival of Admiral Cheng Ho, which marked the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Malacca; the era of Siamese, Portuguese and Dutch colonialism in the peninsula; and going back further to the period of Hindu and pre-Islamic influence.

4. The era of external colonialism, that impacted most on Malaya and resonates with our present generation, is the one which arises from the Japanese occupation period. The book by Chin Kee Onn, Malaya Upside Down, has been described as a classic which should be on everyone’s bookshelf who wants a contemporary description of how life in Malaya was disrupted when the Japanese invaded the country and imposed their rule. That book and other works with accounts of personalities or groups who have fought against the different colonial authorities in circumstances just as difficult as that faced by Mat Kilau provide a rich trove of material for possible filming.

5. In the international market, films on the Second World War in the Pacific such as The Bridge on the River Kwai, City of Life and Death and Tora, Tora, Tora, have received praise for their historical accuracy, as well as have been box office successes. Back here, although the story of Sybil Karthigasu, – the outstanding anti-Japanese war resistance heroine who was the subject of a modest television film titled Apa Dosaku, with her bravery and defiance against Japanese military torture and brutality, and her sacrifice in providing medicine and medical services to the resistance – is not deserving of a full length film, it could prove to be a blockbuster hit.

6. An indication that this can happen can be deduced from the statement by Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin that the ministry was planning to produce more films based on the nation’s history for the international market.

“As we are in the midst of planning for the Road To Oscars project, the ministry is also looking at opportunities to collaborate with various parties for sponsorship and other means. The ministry has already approached local universities and telecommunication companies to help us.”

7. Ultimately, despite its fictional status, the film on Mat Kilau also raises important questions as to who were the real villains that permitted the British to take over Pahang and the other Malay states, and ushered in the changes that forever altered the lives of Malays and the immigrant communities for the better and worse.

Although there are relatively few rebel heroes who have left their mark on the country, film producers and others considering a follow up film are spoilt for choice should they want to take up the “crooks and bad guys” theme, which is also popular in the movie world. Movie aficionados have long raved about films such as the Great Train Robbery, Psycho and other films focussing on traitors and backstabbers. The story of collaborators, cronies and villains in the making of colonial and post independent Malaya and Malaysia can be portrayed with a cast of thousands to match the best of what Hollywood has offered recently in films such as The Wolf of Wall Street.

Local filmmakers and others engaged in the arts scene in Malaysia who have been heavily censored in the past will definitely welcome the ripple effects from the Mat Kilau film should it usher in a new era of cinematic and artistic freedom and independence.

Lim Teck Ghee’s Another Take is aimed at demystifying social orthodoxy. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com