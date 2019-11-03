Business boost to meet SDGs

THE UN Agenda 2030 sets out 17 sustainable development goals to be achieved by 2030. Each goal has ambitious targets and if achieved will help arrive at a sustainable and inclusive development for the future of the world.

Malaysia made its commitments to the SDGs when Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad addressed the SDG Summit in New York in September.

It is commendable that the Ministry of Economic Affairs and the UN Malaysia office are hosting the Malaysia SDG Summit on Wednesday with the prime minister expected to deliver the keynote address.

A large group of civil society organisations (CSOs) will also be attending the summit. The Malaysia CSO SDG Alliance is contributing in a big way to the summit. Partnering with CSOs will be a vital aspect of achieving the SDGs.

The speaker of the Dewan Rakyat is also to be commended for getting Parliament to approve the establishment of the All Party Parliamentary Group on SDGs. This initiative will lead to MPs working with CSOs on SDG projects in their constituencies.

Working together to achieve the SDGs will also bridge the racial and religious divide. All races and religions co-operating to develop a more inclusive and sustainable future where no one is left behind.

All Malaysians should come together to achieve the SDGs. By focusing on the SDGs we can end racial polemics and strengthen unity as well as key institutions.

One area which is lacking is business commitment to and support for the SDGs. True many companies are carrying out CSR programmes but these are insufficient to make a real difference.

Last week, I attended the ESCAP Sustainable Business Executive Council Meeting in Bangkok. At that meeting we were informed that no one country in the Asia-Pacific region can achieve the SDGs by 2030 and that to achieve the SDGs requires a massive new investment of US$1.5 trillion. Hence the private sector needs to play a bigger role to help provide needed financing to achieve the SDGs. The UN secretary-general has established a network for responsible banking and more Malaysian banks should be a part of this.

At our meeting in Bangkok the ESCAP Sustainable Business Executive Council also decided to prioritise the following SDGs:

SDG 1: ending poverty

SDG 4: quality education

SDG 5: gender equality

SDG 8: decent work

SDG 9: innovation

SDG 10: reducing inequalites

SDG 12: responsible consumption and production

SDG 13: climate action

SDG 17: partnerships for the goals.

I hope more Malaysian CEOs and companies will come forward to champion the SDGs and commit to sustainable and inclusive development.

Let us work together to bring about the five Ps: planet, people, prosperity , partnerships and peace.

By committing to these goals we set aside our divisions and differences and work towards a better and more sustainable nation and world.

Let us focus on the common good.

Tan Sri Michael Yeoh

Executive Council Member

UN ESCAP Sustainable Business Network