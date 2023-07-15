Call to action on global warming

THE United Nations released the Climate Change: Synthesis Report by the IPCC (United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change), voicing a resounding call to action on the critical global warming threshold.

There has been a gradual depletion of Earth’s resources since the advent of the industrial and scientific revolutions and the exponential growth of the world’s population, which has put a strain on the environment.

Furthermore, various disasters and the consequences of climate change can affect the economy significantly, leading to far-reaching impacts. The repercussions from these calamities can be worse than expected, raising concerns.

According to the Climate Risk Country Profile: Malaysia (2021) published by the World Bank Group and Asian Development Bank, Malaysia is expected to experience a significant rise in average temperatures, reaching approximately 3.11°C by the 2090s.

The primary causes of the ongoing rise in global carbon dioxide emissions and other greenhouse gases can be attributed to the combustion of fossil fuels, deforestation and intensive agricultural practices.

Nevertheless, there is an urgent need for a significant transformation to reverse these emissions and bring about a rapid decline.

Climate change will have adverse long-term consequences on global economic activity.

Furthermore, Malaysia, being prone to a range of natural disasters, such as floods, landslides and haze, can experience severe repercussions on its economy.

Floods, in particular, can result in casualties and cause substantial damages.

The monsoon season, spanning from November to March each year, brings about a significant occurrence of floods.

This calamity has resulted in the tragic loss of lives, destruction of livelihoods and displacement of people from their homes, leading to huge personal and material losses.

It is crucial not to overlook the risks associated with these disasters and allow them to accumulate as they can have a detrimental impact on social and economic development.

Therefore, it is important to address and mitigate these risks to ensure a sustainable and prosperous future.

Nurul Nabilah Izzati Hashim

Student of Master in Mass Communication

Universiti Teknologi Mara

Shah Alam