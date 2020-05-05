Can travel agents profit from domestic tourism?

WITH countries closing their borders during this pandemic, international travel to and out of Malaysia has ground almost to a halt and it will take a long time before confidence is restored and normal traffic returns.

With little or no business from inbound and outbound, Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MoTAC) is calling on tourism industry players to focus on domestic tourism. However, stakeholders must realise that domestic tourism, domestic tours and domestic tour packages may look similar, but they are not the same.

One can easily be impressed by annual figures released by the Department of Statistics. For example, in the 2018 Domestic Tourism Survey, 221.3 million domestic visitors made 302.4 million trips and spent over RM92.6 billion.

The huge amount was spent on shopping (37.6%), automotive fuel (14.7%), food and beverage (13.8%), visited households (10.6%), accommodation (8.5%), transport (6.2%), other activities (5.3%) and before the trip, package, entrance fee and ticket (3.2%).

The main recipients were retailers, petrol stations, food and drink outlets, family members, hotels and private accommodations, airlines, trains, bus and taxi operators including e-hailing drivers, and theme parks, attractions with domestic tour operators last.

MoTAC officials and travel agents, a generic name for personnel in travel and tour companies, may be shocked to learn that domestic tour packages constitute no more than 1% of the total domestic tourism expenditure.

If so, domestic tourism will not be able to support more than 95% of the existing travel and tour companies. It will be no surprise if the majority will be closing down over the next few months instead of incurring further losses.

However, a Cuti Cuti Malaysia Travel Fair organised or strongly supported by MoTAC through Tourism Malaysia is bound to draw crowds when it is safe to do so post-pandemic. It must be done as it would benefit resort hotels, chalets, homestays and secluded or unknown attractions.

Many visitors to the fair would book directly with these operators and travel confidently on their own without the need to go through a travel agency, which normally sells tour packages inclusive of transport, accommodation and activities.

Increasing the marketing of existing domestic tour packages will not bring a corresponding rise in sales as publicity is not the main issue. The challenge is packaging tours that are so interesting that locals would want to join instead of travelling on their own.

There is no need to look for hidden gems in some remote areas when many potential attractions are right in front of our eyes as residents may look at them but do not see. They are embedded in every city and town and can only be uncovered in brainstorming sessions led by outside experts and participated by locals thinking outside the box.

Sadly, the authorities are still taking about opening access to a waterfall as tourist attraction. But this is just for leisure activities whereas tourism is big business with industry players asking, “Show me the money”.

YS Chan

Petaling Jaya