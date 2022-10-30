Can we write less but say more?

HOW do we radically rethink how we communicate, particularly how we write in this digital age?

Instead of viewing a lengthy piece of writing negatively, try referring to it as challenging or as a substitute and we will instantly feel differently.

I started talking to academicians to see if this idea of communicating more effectively could work for us, teaching other people how to communicate more effectively.

According to research, one can write less but say more.

There are four key points that explain why some writers are able to say more with fewer words.

They found that successful writers frequently think about communication in the opposite direction, “target audience” instead of “self”.

The first point to make is to stop being self-centered.

What does this mean? Much of what we write about is self-indulgent most of the time.

We write about what we care about. We don’t consider the bigger picture, such as who we are writing this for or talking to, and what they actually need to know. What are they actually concerned about?

The second point is to grab attention. Take a person with you whenever you are communicating, whether by email, tweet, through note or memo to a friend.

What do you consider to be the most important aspect of your writing?

What do you want your target audience to remember about it?

The third point to remember is to keep it simple.

Consider the following: one sentence is better than two sentences.

One paragraph is preferable to two paragraphs. Use simple and appropriate language.

One of the most distinguishing characteristics of writing is how people associate themselves and their identities with their words on the page. The writer’s identity.

According to studies, people alter their writing style not only to impress their intended audience but also to reflect the group identity that is influencing them at the time. I can tell you first-hand that I have witnessed it.

If you consider communication efficiency and implement the few tips mentioned, you will notice that you begin to think more clearly, speak with more clarity and write more explicitly.

You will also realise that it will benefit you in the long run because you will be heard again.

Dr Janice Lo Yueh Yea

Senior Lecturer

Faculty of Education

Universiti Malaya