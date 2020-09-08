Careless disposal of masks

IT is time we address issue of careless disposal of face masks.

We need a better disposal system for used masks as it affects the environment.

Where and how can these masks be safely disposed?

In recent days, I see many used masks thrown haphazardly and in many places.

An electric pole has several used masks attached to it, in a chain. This is dangerous – what if the electric pole is “alive”?

We need to educate the public via the media and the internet and provide guidelines on the right ways to use and dispose of masks.

Let the local councils make bins available in public places.

Bulbir Singh

Seremban