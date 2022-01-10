Cautiously optimistic about recovery

WHEN 2020, with its pandemic and lockdowns, closed its curtains, cautious optimism was in the

air that the coming 2021 would

be the year Covid-19, along with

lockdowns which had severely affected the global economy, would both make a disappearing act.

This cautious optimism was solely hinged on the appearance of Covid vaccines on the scene. After what seemed to be a long wait since April 2020, Covid-19 vaccine finally made its debut when the US started its rollout of the Pfizer vaccine in late December 2020.

Malaysia began inoculating its frontliners in late February. By March, many countries had started their vaccination programmes.

The vaccine euphoria had many experts predicting confidently that the global economy would return to its pre-pandemic level by middle of 2021.

But all these were not to be. The emergence of the more transmissible Delta variant, first detected in India in October 2020, had thrown a spanner in the works of eradicating the virus.

By the first half of 2021, it had spread to more than 130 countries, overwhelming the healthcare system of many countries including Malaysia, resulting in a record rise in daily infections and deaths. India suffered a deadly second wave in April and May, with more than 400,000 daily cases at its peak.

The situation seemed to be relatively all right in Malaysia as May entered the picture, with the daily infections on May 1 at 2,881 cases compared with 5,725 on Jan 29. But this did not last long when on May 21 the daily cases hit 6,493, and for the first time on July 13, it became a five-digit figure of 11,079 cases.

Way before it hit this five-digit figure, then prime minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, announced on May 28 a nationwide

“total lockdown”, or full movement control order, on all social and economic sectors from June 1 to 14.

However, on June 28, the countrywide lockdown was extended indefinitely until

daily cases fell below 4,000.

As the government was preparing to announce more stimulus to assist those in the lower-income bracket, who were badly affected by the indefinite lockdown, a silver lining appeared.

Some citizens, without any prompting either from the government or the Opposition, began the white flag movement, calling the affected households to raise white flags to alert their neighbours and receive aid.

On June 15, Muhyiddin introduced a

four-phase National Recovery Plan (NRP) to help the country emerge from the pandemic and its economic fallout, based on three parameters – Covid-19 transmissions among the community based on the number of daily Covid-19 infections; capacity of the public healthcare system based on bed utilisation rates in intensive care units (ICU); and the percentage of the population that had received two doses of vaccines.

From Aug 10 onwards, those who were fully vaccinated in Phase 2 and Phase 3 states had more freedom 14 days after their second dose (or 28 days for single-dose vaccines).

The government also made it easier for people to understand and follow standard operating procedures by reducing them from 181 to just 10 in two weeks from Sept 14.

When Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob came into power, he continued with the NRP, appointing his predecessor to lead it, thus maintaining the same policy and strategy with only changes made in response to the dynamics of the situation.

The result: by Oct 25, the daily cases were down to 4,743, the first time it dipped below 5,000 since June 22, and the positivity rate was at 5%, while the infectivity rate posted a 0.88, thus paving the way for a pre-endemic phase to materialise.

Things continued to get better from October onwards, as reflected in the lifting of the ban on interdistrict and interstate travels, which was a boon to domestic tourism, with 90% of the adult population fully vaccinated, one of the highest rates in the world, giving rise to another round of cautious optimism the worst may just be over by the end of the year.

Again, this was not to be, as it was marred with breakthrough infections as the fully vaccinated got infected, and serious cases went on a surge in late October, primarily due to the waning effectiveness of all Covid vaccines, which for a while had threatened to overwhelm hospitals of its capacity to cope with ICU admissions.

It was around this time that the call for a third booster jab – introduced in early October – was speeded up to give the fully vaccinated

higher immunity against hospitalisation and severe illness.

Just as we were about to succeed, as reflected in daily cases going down to below 3,000, a new strain, Omicron, believed to be more transmissible entered the picture in early December, dashing again the cautious optimism that had resurfaced.

On the economic front, there was more than cautious optimism, with the spectre of

the widespread Covid-19 vaccine distribution providing the ultimate economic kick-start, offering a massive booster shot to corporate profits.

After a smaller contraction of gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter (Q1) – 0.5% compared with 3.4% in Q4 2020, it reached its zenith in Q2, with a stellar performance of 16.1% growth.

Then came the Delta strain, along with the indefinite lockdown on June 28, which affected the Q3 growth severely, when it contracted 4.5%. But the saving grace was when GDP went north 3% for the first nine months of 2021.

Despite headwinds throughout Q3, various key economic indicators pointed to strong recovery momentum, especially as the country entered Q4 and into 2022. This includes improvements in the labour market, as unemployment declined to 4.5% in September and 4.3% in October, as well as a 24.7% increase in exports and an 11.6% increase in manufacturing sales during September, and RM12.8 billion in net foreign direct investments, bringing its total for the first nine months to more than RM30 billion.

With this strong recovery momentum, Malaysia’s GDP is on track to achieve growth of between 3% and 4% in 2021, and further expand between 5.5% and 6.5% in 2022.

