Celebrate Chinese New Year responsibly

WE are still not out of danger with regard to the Covid-19 pandemic. Although we have been allowed to celebrate Chinese New Year as a Malaysian family under the new normal, we should celebrate the festivity responsibly.

Interstate travel has been allowed, making it possible for us to meet family and friends, whom we may not have seen for a long while. However, we must not throw caution to the wind and lower our guard in our fight against the virus.

Some people claim Covid-19 is just a normal flu while some say having a cautious approach is akin to living in a cave.

It is true, we need to move forward and accept that the virus is going to be around for some time, but we need to tread carefully and do our part in ensuring the safety and health of everyone. This means adhering to the standard operating procedures (SOP). We have been through them together before and do not need to be reminded repeatedly. The SOP are not in place as an annoyance or hindrance to us.

Remember that the ultimate price paid for non-compliance is human lives. Although we know it, some are ignorant, while some couldn’t care less.

Let us help the authorities bring down the number of positive cases. The Health Ministry has warned us of an impending Omicron variant wave. This is a clarion call for us to beef up our defence against the virus.

We should also heed the advice of the authorities and take the Covid-19 vaccination booster shot. It is also wise to take a Covid-19 self-test using the Rapid Test Kits before returning to our respective hometowns and meeting family members. They are more affordable now compared to a few months back, and they are widely available. This will help control the spread of the virus.

As we celebrate and welcome the Year of the Tiger, let us remember to do it responsibly. Let us unite as one Malaysian family and battle this pandemic, so we can come out victors.

I wish those celebrating, a happy and safe Chinese New Year, and happy holidays to all Malaysians.

Yeap Ming Liong

Subang Jaya