Celebrate humanity, thwart the pandemic

AS we approach the end of the year and begin the year ahead, we as Malaysians traditionally celebrate a host of religious observances, festivals and holidays.

But all that’s taken a different turn with the coronavirus pandemic that has debilitated thousands, caused the deaths of hundreds and severely disrupted our everyday lives.

And just when we think we are turning the corner, that return to normalcy might be within our grasp, a new wave strikes and cases spike again.

The restrictions imposed by the authorities on travel, movement and all aspects of daily life have to be extended yet again, almost to year-end. There’s no indication when these orders might be relaxed or lifted altogether.

We are a traumatised nation (and so is the world, hit by this unprecedented pandemic). It’s infuriating to be told to keep doing the same things we’ve been told to do since early this year. And yet, that’s as good as we’ve got.

Let’s celebrate humanity by protecting and doing what’s best for ourselves and our fellow humans.

Managing Covid-19 risk (and its social and economic consequences) is not just on the authorities, it’s on all of us individual Malaysians. It’s only natural to be exhausted after months of observing restrictive orders. Our collective emotional, mental and physical endurances are being stretched to the limit.

Until a vaccine is widely available next year, we have to wear masks, wash our hands frequently and practise social distancing. That means not travelling or getting together with others for whatever reason – even if it’s an important observance, and even if that has been our routine until now.

When people get together indoors – eating, drinking, talking, shouting, singing – that’s how the virus is spread.

Instead, let’s organise get-togethers and daily activities and contacts over Zoom and limit in-person celebrations to single households.

May we humble ourselves and seek God to give us the wisdom and fortitude to act responsibly and navigate these perilous times, and may He heal our land of this plague.

Rueben Dudley

Petaling Jaya