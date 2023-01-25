Celebrating Chinese New Year in tandem with unity

AS we celebrate Chinese New Year together as Malaysians, let us take a minute to embrace and reinforce the sense of unity as a family. Togetherness is everything when it comes to embracing and respecting the different cultures in Malaysia. It is displayed in our everyday speech and actions.

I am particularly moved by how my colleagues and friends of different faiths and religions come together to greet me Gong Xi Fa Cai in true Malaysian fashion. Their pronunciation may have been a little off-key, but the principle values of respect, sincerity and unity were not only on tune but on point.

The thought and care shown is all that matters. These actions, respect and kindness is not only displayed during major festivities, but it has become part of everyday Malaysian life. I do not deny that there are times when our faith and believe in unity is tested. However, we must not be swayed by selfish individuals with evil agendas. Stick to your guns and believe in the good of each other.

The sense of unity is alive and strong within our society. It is this camaraderie that has steered us through thick and thin, the good times and the bad, and served as a guiding light and strength for us to face our challenges together.

I would like to call on everyone to be reminded of our civic duty towards each other and to our beloved nation. We are all children of Malaysia and share a common objective for harmony, peace and unity.

We all have a shared responsibility of promoting these values, which are the pillars of progressiveness in nation-building. In the same breath, let us remember and uphold the national principles.

I wish all celebrating, a happy and safe Chinese New Year, and happy holidays to all Malaysians.

Yeap Ming Liong

Subang Jaya