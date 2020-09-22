Census 2020: Stand up and be counted

THE first phase of Census 2020 is being implemented though the e-Census (online). It started on July 7 and will end on Sept 30.

The second phase, using the face-to-face interview method, will be from Oct 7 to 24 (this will be mainly for those in rural areas who have no internet connection).

The census will cover about 32 million people.

The census is a national survey conducted every 10 years by the government to determine the number of people living in the country, including foreigners.

It will identify the size, distribution, composition and socio-economic characteristics of the entire population and housing-related data.

Such data will be very useful for planning and development purposes, for instance in determining the amount of allocation for hospitals, roads, schools and institutions of higher learning, housing and social programmes, just to name a few.

Local authorities will be able to use such information to make decisions in terms meeting the various needs of the city folk.

Please be mindful that the last census was conducted in 2010 and since then, there has been major changes in the economy, including the number of households and foreigners.

Regrettably, the overall response so far has been lukewarm and below expectations.

Chief Statistician of Malaysia Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin lamented that the response rate from urban inhabitants was low despite these areas having good internet connection.

Malaysians are fond of doing things at the last minute.

Please don’t wait until the eleventh hour to participate.

When a disproportionate number of people do so at the same time, the system may not be able to take it and a crash due to the heavy load is most likely.

To avoid feeling frustrated and agitated, please do yourself a favour by filling in the forms right away or as soon as possible.

Let’s play our small part in nation-building by providing the necessary information required.

Please stand up and be counted as the information collected will go a long way to ensuring that our expanding society gets to enjoy the necessary facilities and social services.

It is also a demonstration for the love of our country – the only country I know.

I hear many Malaysians ask: “Do I really have to complete the census forms?

The answer is: “Yes.”

Please be aware that the Census Act 1960 (revised 1969) makes it compulsory for all members of the public to participate by answering all the census questions.

It is everyone’s responsibility to participate in the survey. If the present soft approach does not work, the government will have no choice but to use the “big stick”.

Therefore, all right-thinking Malaysians must stand up and be counted.

Pola Singh

Kuala Lumpur