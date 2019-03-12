Show children they do not need to strike

THE world may be coming to an end. Unless you are a greedy capitalist in it just for the money, or been in a coma, you should be well aware that our climate is rapidly deteriorating. It is anticipated by some climate scientists that, with breakdown of the climate and ecosystem, we are headed for the “Sixth mass extinction”. It seems that the man walking around with the sign “the end is near” may be finally right. The end may be very near.

Facts we cannot ignore:

» Temperatures may arise 1.5 to 2 degrees Celsius in the next 15 years, or probably higher. This will mean extensive flooding, loss of land and crops.

» Studies suggest that the insect population has declined by 40-50% and this will damage pollination of plants and will be a loss of food supply for many other animals.

» The reduction in animal species (mammals, birds, fish and reptiles) since 1970 is estimated at 60%.

» We are well aware of the enormous plastic pollution and that many of our foods are plastic polluted with micro-plastics (fish and water supply in particular). Plastic debris in the oceans has significant impact on marine life.

» Finally there is the air pollution.

Some will claim that these changes are not true and that the many scientists who have expressed concern are just “hyping it”. Others expect that some “magic solution” will appear to allow us to continue our wasteful lifestyle. But the reality is we humans are a danger to our planet and unconsciously destroying the planet we live on.

The solutions for many of these problems are already available but we do not seem keen to implement them. A few countries are making an effort, but Malaysia looks like it is oblivious to the problem; we are in the ostrich position. We are doing too little too late.

In many countries, due to the neglect of government, children have risen to the fore. Children have gone on strike. Every week, on Fridays, tens of thousands of children strike all over Europe, Australia and some developing nations. They strike and don’t go to class because there is no future for them.

This movement was started by Greta Thunberg, a young teenager who has Asperger’s. She has single handedly, with her determined will, encouraged her government and others to look hard at this problem. She did this by starting the first school strike for climate, outside her Swedish parliament building – in winter or in summer. From that lone voice has risen an international movement of children spanning 95 countries and 1291 cities.

Some argue that children should be in school and that this is a waste of time. But the children argue that there is no future for them and that governments and adults have failed them. They argue that sometimes drastic measures are needed for drastic events. I was hoping that some Malaysian children will join this international movement and, to my pleasant surprise, this Friday two students will take part in this international climate protest.

I hope the government and the people will take serious concerted efforts to make a change today, otherwise there may be no tomorrow for children. There is a need to seriously change our lifestyle to give a chance for the future to exist in a meaningful way.

Some key changes we require include:

1. Dramatic reduction in car usage and a major investment in public transport system using electrical vehicles. This is provided we produce clean electricity.

2. We need a significant increase in the production of non-polluting electricity with a reduction in our dependence on fossil fuels.

3. A major reduction in plastic usage and pollution.

4. A major reduction in consumption of consumer goods.

5. To stop all deforestation and replant our forests.

6. Replant our cities and homes with trees and plants and stop building homes with cement or tiled gardens and walkways.

Malaysians seem to go about their business ignoring these realities. But we have to consider if we really want a future for our children. Perhaps it is our children that need to wake us up, as it has been done in many other countries. Better still why don’t we show our children that they do not need to strike because the government, people and their parents are listening and taking action today.

Datuk Dr Amar-Singh HSS

Ipoh