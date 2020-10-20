Children at risk of sexual abuse during Covid crisis

THE Women’s Centre for Change (WCC) handled 15 telephone counselling cases of sexual violence involving child victims below the age of 18 last month, our highest monthly total to date. WCC wishes to highlight the impact of Covid-19 on children’s vulnerability to sexual violence and exploitation. These are mainly committed by family members and trusted persons.

During the movement control order (MCO) period between March and May, WCC saw a near doubling of child sexual violence cases. Compared to January and February, where we handled three and four cases respectively, the number of cases rose to an average of seven per month between March and May. While the numbers may look small, children’s risk of sexual abuse during the Covid-19 crisis is of great concern.

As reporting is made difficult when children are in lockdown with the primary offender, it is significant to note that the largest spike in child sexual violence cases occurred after the MCO was lifted. From June to July, the number increased nearly twofold from seven to 12 cases, rising to 15 cases by September. Although girls form the majority of the victims, boys are not spared. In 2020, the number of boy victims supported by WCC in court has nearly doubled compared to last year, with eight boys in 2019 and 15 boys as of September 2020.

The World Health Organisation has stated that “movement restrictions, loss of income, isolation, overcrowding and high levels of stress and anxiety are increasing the likelihood that children experience and observe physical, psychological and sexual abuse at home”.

Family members, childcare workers, and educational personnel often play a key role in detecting and reporting cases of child sexual exploitation. They must be alert and vigilant to physical and behavioural changes in children which may indicate some form of sexual abuse.

WCC calls upon the government to ensure the continuous training of relevant agencies such as the police, welfare department and hospitals to improve their handling of child sexual abuse cases with sensitivity. There is much to be done to protect our young.

Women’s Centre for Change

Penang