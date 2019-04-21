Push for safe cities

HOW many signs have you seen in public places warning you of potential thieves lurking?

From shopping malls to LRT stations, you are repeatedly reminded to be beware of thieves and to exercise care over wallets and personal belongings.

Even car parks have put up signs cautioning you to be hidden dangers.

Now even our radio stations see DJs belting such warnings.

Well the truth is cities are gripped with fear over crime.

The other day a Special Branch officer’s car was stolen in Kajang when the police driver stepped out for a quick meal.

Residents in housing areas live in fear of break-ins.

And we have lost count of the annual robberies.

Is this normal? Is this the common experience in all countries?

Why is it when other cities around the developing and developed world are becoming increasingly safe havens for citizens and tourists, we are drowning in danger?

It is time for the government to include public and personal safety as an integral item on their reform agenda.

There needs to be a national budget over restricted time frames to make an impact. Maybe even appoint a special body to drive this “Safe City Agenda”.

There needs to be national effort among all civil society groups including NGOs to convene and search for solutions.

Development and progress must include safety and security.

J. D. Lovrenciear