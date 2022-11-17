Clarion call for incoming PM

MR Honourable Prime Minster, we do not know who you may be, but come Nov 20, your form will become apparent to all Malaysians. You do not have an enviable task as the challenges facing us will indeed be daunting as global landscapes have undergone unprecedented changes.

The most important challenge will be in the event that you have to lead a coalition government, which will then force you to rise above your own party’s sentiments and see all politicians across the political divide as your own.

However, if you are fortunate to inherit what is increasingly becoming an unlikely event of a two-third majority, then it is necessary for you to have sufficient humility and sincerity to carry out your tasks diligently, by taking into consideration the points thundered by your political opponents during the election rallies.

The common trend in election campaigns includes the constant barraging of members from the opposite divide, bordering sometimes on personalities. Blowing out the other man’s candle just to make yours shine appears to be the usual scenario. However, it must be noted that every government has its share of flaws and strengths.

Mr Prime Minister, we hope you will reinforce the good initiatives carried out by previous governments, but be bold to address glaring weaknesses that exist or have been pointed out.

What is most critical apart from strengthening your team is to ensure that everyone is on the same page as you. This is a tall order and requires a meticulous understanding of the aspirations of the general public.

Appoint competent people to head the right ministries. Above all, a magnanimous prime minister will ensure that his people, regardless of political affiliations, are taken care of at the respective constituencies.

You need to be visionary and farsighted to seize the passing opportunities this fast changing world is throwing at us. Your foreign and international diplomacy must harness and woo investors, and remind them of how formidable we used to be and are capable of becoming, while sending an inspiration to our neighbouring countries as well. To achieve this, your Cabinet ministers must be retrained. Silo operations and myopic visions will only generate inflated bureaucratic hierarchies disconnecting their roles and the people whom they are elected to serve.

Our youth is our future. If they lose hope on us, we will lose them forever. Your new role demands that there be active engagement where their views are heard on every level of policy implementation, as we are safeguarding their future. Who better than the youth to help co-design this future.

The minister of Youth must play an active role in engaging with the youth. The person appointed to this position must be passionate about championing the cause.

Any nation that does not unleash an entrepreneurial wave for generating start-ups and innovative hubs cannot move the nation to a higher level. The Fourth Industrial Revolution 4.0 that has swept across the globe has replaced manpower in factories, and in many industries have forced companies to re-engineer to stay relevant. Time has come to employ more people to move beyond the usual race-and-religion rhetoric to bread-and-butter issues affecting many of us. Honourable Prime Minister, make Malaysia relevant again.

A bold prime minister will ensure that no one uses race and religion to stoke disunity among the people. Those who cause discord must be punished according to the law. It will take courage to rekindle the spirit of unity that Malaysia was recognised for.

Mr Prime Minister, the current education system requires a total revamp, and should incorporate subjects to help students face life and its challenges. Depression among the young is fast escalating. Is mugging information more important than to know how to think? The soul of a nation they say is education, and if we tamper with it too frequently without much research-backed evidence, our nation will lag behind others. Your wisdom must be summoned to place the best person who necessarily need not be a politician but a technically competent person to deliver the right results.

Strengthen the role of women in governance and we can be optimistic of regaining our nation. Their rightful place and voice must be given more attention, with greater allocation of funds to generate initiatives for strengthening family ties.

When Abraham Lincoln’s passion was to eradicate black slavery, his own members of his political party were against his wishes. The argument was that for a few hundred black slaves, Lincoln would lose the support of his party and, hence, the coming elections.

He stood steadfast and said that these few hundreds today will multiply into millions in the future if something right was not done now. He emphasised that his actions may not be popular but he was committed to do what is right.

Honourable Prime Minister, “do what is not popular, but do what is right”. Serve selflessly and serve everyone.

Corruption should be a thing of the past. Clean up our nation, so we can once again walk tall with pride. Steer our nation towards success, peace and prosperity.

Prof Dr Suresh Govind FAsc is the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Yayasan Perpaduaan Malaysia, Coordinator for Friendship Group for Inter-religious Service and Director of Sathya Sai Academy for Human Values. Comments: lettersthesundaily.com