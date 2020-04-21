Are clean rivers here to stay?

AN online portal has published a commendable expose on how our rivers have improved because of the movement control order (MCO) nationwide.

Many citizens would agree that they are beginning to hear the birds sing in abundance and the flowers bloom in and around their housing areas and foliage thickening even in the cities and towns.

Yes it is true that our rivers after decades of abuse are now given a breath of life, thanks to the ravages of Covid-19 on humans.

Though this is an extraordinarily heavy price to pay to learn our lessons of environmental care, the fact is our enforcement is so weak that polluters have been able to get away for decades despite claims by authorities’ of “ongoing investigations”.

Despite all the talk, we must owe up to the truth that our rivers and the skies can be clear, clean and support our want for a better, cleaner air, water and foliage if the powers that be walk the talk and effectively enforce the rules.

The deciding factor is the government in a nation where attitudes and values have sunk so low.

Perhaps our political masters should announce a diligent, post Covid-19 action plan to keep our rivers and air quality as how it is now turning out to be.

But that calls for transparency and accountability. There has to be a patriotic sense of commitment.

Publicly expose wrongdoers even if the real owners of businesses criminally polluting our environment are people from high places.

Can we?

J. D. Lovrenciear