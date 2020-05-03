Clear SOPs needed post-MCO

LET me express our deepest gratitude to our director-general of health, Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, for the exemplary and decisive manner in which he and his team have managed the Covid-19 crisis. This country owes a debt of gratitude to all healthcare frontliners.

What is critical now, is the post-MCO period. The government must provide clear-cut policies without any form of second guessing.

Self-regulation with a sense of urgency and to be really serious about its implementation, comes to mind. And decisive decision making.

Who should be coming to work. Employers should be educated on a DIY route mapping that enables full disclosure. If you live in a red zone area, it must be mandatory to go for a test and are given the all clear. This can only be possible, if adequate and affordable testing is available. Alternatively, employers must insist their staff go for testing and get a clean bill of health. What is the SOP in dealing with those infected by Covid-19 and who have recovered?

What is the SOP at work? Common sense will dictate that sit down meetings will still pose a risk, so online would be appropriate. Make it compulsory for staff to wear masks. Provide advice on personal movement during lunch and after work. Minimise social gatherings.

Another concern is public transport. LRTs are high-risk. What is the advice and SOP for this?

Foreign, documented and undocumented workers are another major issue. Register and provide all of them with IDs that allows them to be easily tracked and traced. If they live in red zones, they need to be adequately educated and monitored, with employers held accountable.

A definitive communication game plan needs to be developed. It is appalling that no form of awareness campaign was initiated during this crisis. Post-MCO embark on a campaign highlighting key messages. We have a strong creative knowledge base. Instead of a tender, engage with stakeholders via professional organisations, like advertising agencies, media and digital associations and empower their executive members to fast track the process. From creative concepts to digital and mainstream media campaigns.

At the end of the day economic impact takes precedence. What’s the point of being alive, if you are going to starve? Companies and business must be allowed to start operations.

This is where the government can lend a helping hand, especially those in the tourism industry and high-value businesses.

Let’s take the hotel industry. Penang and Langkawi are reporting lower figures.

Promote local tourism first. The government can give an ang pow of RM100, or a tiered payment depending on star rating for every room night.

A budget of RM20-40 million for two months can be a lifeline to them. This is based on 10,000 room nights for 20 days of full occupancy. In reality, it will be lower. Hotels give guests the appropriate ang pow and claim back from the government. Other states can follow suit.

Airlines are another critical sector. They can’t be allowed to shut down. Can Petronas through the government provide subsidised aviation fuel and living expenses for those laid off.

Those in the middle to higher-income group, the status quo remains the same. Job security and income are key issues. Give tax free status for three months and let employers defer EPF contributions for the period. Higher disposable incomes can spur domestic spending.

B. J. Fernandez

Shah Alam