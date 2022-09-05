Climate change and vulnerable communities

CLIMATE change is going at a pace faster than expected, its impacts and patterns show that it is taking place with greater severity.

Shifting weather patterns, increase in rainfall, rising sea levels, intensifying heat islands and more extreme weather events are devastating evidence of both a rapidly changing climate and global warming, with direct and indirect consequences to communities.

It is also well established that those who are most vulnerable to the adverse impacts of climate change are generally the poorest communities, who are particularly vulnerable due to their poverty making them less able to adapt to being already burdened by deep inequities and compounded disadvantages.

The impacts of climate change also worsen existing poverty and widen inequality, between gender, age, class and disability.

For example, those who are vulnerable to flooding, sea level rise and rain-induced landslides are people who are poor, and who occupy the cheaper, high-risk areas for shelter and livelihood.

The increase in rainfall results in landslides and floods, rivers swell and rising flood water wipes out crops and may leave land waterlogged when it retreats, a daunting challenge for any farmer or communities living in low-lying areas.

Malaysia is vulnerable to natural disaster threats such as floods, haze, storms, landslides and peat fires.

The recent tragic floods in Yan have been rain-induced and natural, but in many parts of the country, heavy rain had worsened the severity of man-made disasters stemming from unsustainable logging and massive development on hill slopes and environmentally sensitive areas.

Landslides due to over-development, with poor precautionary engineering measures, pose a disaster risk during continuing heavy rain.

In the case of seasonal floods, hundreds of thousands of people are annually displaced, with damages to properties and public infrastructure even with flooding preparedness measures.

In Malaysia, several awareness programmes on Disaster Risk Management, especially on floods, have been carried out by strategic agencies.

One of the biggest challenges for disaster management in Malaysia is its heavy dependency on government machinery.

What we need in Malaysia is to promote disaster-resistant communities that can prevent hazards from becoming disasters.

In developing a Preparedness Plan, it is crucial to involve the community, in a bottom-up approach.

By engaging the public and giving the public a more active role (they would be taught skills like reading neighbourhood and community maps) their ability to respond to floods or other disasters effectively and appropriately could be enhanced.

All local authorities must factor in climate change and mitigation efforts particularly ensuring a sustainable drainage system in their development plans.

Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye

Environment Advocate