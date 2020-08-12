Cloth masks with corporate logo

THE Covid-19 pandemic has impacted most businesses and major corporations have put aside their corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, which in the past was more of a public relations exercise to enhance their image than genuine concern for the community.

With face masks made compulsory from Aug 1, millions of people using public transport or in crowded places must put on a face mask or risk being fined RM1,000. But many do not know how to wear masks correctly as they are breathing through the gaps around the mask.

Whether it is disposable surgical mask or reusable cloth mask, we should be able to breathe through the fabric but not when it is clogged with dirt or mucus. Surgical face masks are the cheapest and meant to be disposed after use, but the poor kept using them for extended periods.

Some switched to cheap cloth masks that cost only a few ringgit but they are only useful for avoiding summonses.

To be effective, cloth masks must have three layers of fabric and their cost could be lowered with high production volume.

Major corporations and popular brands should commission large quantities of cloth masks spotting their logo and distribute them free to their customers and those in the bottom 40% (B40) income earners, which may have swelled to over 60% by now.

It is better to own three face masks. One for wearing, another drying after wash and one more for spare that can be kept in the car. In exchange for free masks, we have no qualms displaying the logos of the sponsors. Such in-your-face advertisement is bound to be highly effective.

Many people will continue to wear masks post-pandemic for safety, privacy or because they got accustomed to it.

Few advertisements can rival the publicity and awareness that face masks with logo can bring,

Moreover, they would be viewed by the public as caring CSR.

YS Chan

Petaling Jaya