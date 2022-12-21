Coalition govt agreement a good precedent

THE coalition for clean and fair elections (Bersih) hails the coalition government agreement as a refreshing precedent necessary to stabilise politics in a hung parliament but also expresses concerns that some of its intentions may weaken Parliament.

Government of parties

Bersih stresses that the two previous governments, under Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, were “governments formed by individual MPs” and not a “coalition government formed by parties”, hence it could not be sustained under pressure from partners in the coalition government.

The unity government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim may now escape this trap and serve a full five-year term.

It has been 33 months of political chaos since the Sheraton Move was caused by the flawed practice of treating government as an ad-hoc collection of parliamentarians, bound not by a cohesive government programme set by parties, but by the parliamentarians’ allegiance to a prime ministerial candidate and even deals in cabinet and GLC jobs or impunity from court cases, all made possible by the flawed practice of “government formation by statutory declarations” poisonously introduced since 2009.

Party-based negotiation in government formation and making coalition agreements public are two of the 10 proposals to stabilise post-GE15 politics made by Bersih on Nov 19 and Bersih is very pleased that the new government is taking the right steps.

Bersih is concerned about how the coalition government agreement curtails the free will of parliamentarians in voting and holds that any compromise made must be limited to what is necessary to not result in dangerous executive dominance in our attempt to escape political instability and unaccountability.

Party-based decision on confidence and supply

To prevent confidence and supply votes from being turned into an alternative form of “SD auctioning”, Bersih finds it acceptable at this stage of Malaysia’s democratisation that the voting decision is made party-based.

Nevertheless, Bersih refutes misinterpretation that the MOU can in itself cause all of the 144 MPs from the five government blocs (Pakatan Harapan, Barisan Nasional, Gabungan Parti Sarawak, Gabungan Rakat Sabah and Warisan) to face a by-election if they defy their party’s instruction.

Point 4(a) of the Coalition Government Agreement only expresses its intention that all the five parties must support the prime minister on matters of confidence, supply or any procedure that may constitutionally affect the government’s legitimacy.

Point 4(b) goes on to express another intention that the parties must ensure that their MPs who refuse, are reluctant or err to vote accordingly will be treated as having resigned or ceased to be a party member, which will cause their seats to be vacant under Article 49A of the Federal Constitution.

That intention can only become a reality if the parties’ constitutions have provided for such failure, reluctance and error in confidence and supply voting to be a ground for a lawmaker ceasing to be a party member, as in the cases of DAP and Amanah.

Alternatively, the parties have to have other legally binding instruments that can cause the same effect.

Bersih is deeply alarmed by Point 4(d) which states that “(the parties to the agreement) have the sole prerogative in making sure Members of the Dewan Rakyat vote on all motions, especially confidence in and supply by the Malaysia unity government, based on the parties’ respective instruction”.

Going on “all motions” and not just confidence and supply matters threatens to remove all autonomy of parliamentarians in voting.

With a two-thirds majority government, that would be a blank cheque to constitutional amendments.

Bersih urges any party intending to amend their party constitution to confine parliamentarians’ voting freedom to only confidence and supply matters.

To this end of preserving parliamentarians’ voting freedom, the government’s defeats in major legal and even constitutional bills must not be seen as an expression of no confidence in the government.

Otherwise, parties can force their will on their parliamentarians under the pretext of avoiding a no-confidence vote against the government.

Parliamentary committees

Bersih is pleased to learn, as implied by Point 3(b), that every ministerial portfolio would be scrutinised and checked by a Parliamentary Special Select Committee (PSSC).

However, the government must commit to having one PSSC for one ministerial portfolio.

It must not repeat the flawed practice of having one PSSC for multiple ministries.

In the worst example, four ministries (Public Works, Transport, Housing and Local Government, Rural and Regional Development) were tasked with one PSSC (Infrastructure and Development), making committee oversight a farce.

Bersih is, however, disturbed by intentions stated in points 3(d) and 3(e) that the chairpersonship of the PSSCs, lumped together with membership in Cabinet, are to be allocated “proportionally with the number of parliamentarians by parties forming the Malaysian unity government” and any changes in such allocation will be discussed by the prime minister and head of the parties.

This implies that the government may use its two-thirds majority to monopolise all PSSC chairperson positions and the selection committee and house committee in the Dewan Rakyat, which have both representatives from the government and the opposition, and decide the allocation of committee membership and leadership, which would be completely bypassed.

This would be a terrible regression from the practice under Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Muhyiddin and Ismail Sabri when some committee chair positions went to opposition members.

Bersih urges Anwar and Law and Institutional Reforms Minister Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said to ensure the following best practices are implemented:

1. Committee membership is allocated across coalition parties based on the number of private MPs (who are not ministers, speakers or Deputy Speaker), not all MPs. Allocation based on the number of all MPs unfairly over-represents parties with many ministers.

2. Committee membership should be allocated taking into account the MPs’ interests and expertise, not arbitrarily assigned by their party leaders.

3. Committee chairpersonship should be allocated parties based on their proportion of private MPs.

4. The chair and vice-chair must come to the different sides of the political divide, one from the government bench and one from the opposition bench, to ensure check and balance within the committees.

5. Both the committee and vice-chairs should be reasonably paid with additional allowances as committees are expected to operate all year long, even when Parliament is in recess.

Bersih looks forward to meeting with Anwar and Azalina as well as Parliamentary Opposition Leader designate Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin to further discuss the strengthening of multiparty democracy and parliament.

