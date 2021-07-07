Coherent policies vital to fight pandemic

THERE continues to be much incoherence in the formulation and implementation of policies and rules, especially during these uncertain and scary times with the Covid-19 pandemic having negative impacts across society and the economy.

Every day we see scenes and occurrences that reflect pain, suffering and despair; and the lack of clarity in the government machinery to handle such situations.

Firstly, suicides that have been occurring out of despair due to stress from loss of jobs and income, and related problems. Isn’t the relevant ministry looking into this, apart from handing out food baskets?

Longer-term solutions are needed because the impact of Covid-19 and the lockdowns are long term.

Next, have the two education ministers looked at how education is now being delivered. Are they planning to revamp existing structures and delivery formats to ensure there is “catching up of/making up for” the undoubted losses of tutelage, and the effectiveness in virtual delivery of education during the lockdowns?

I am told that at primary school levels, pupils just register their presence online, and then can opt out of class to give way to others to register. Thus, children only participate for a fraction of the tuition time.

We should look at resetting the delivery of education. Please remember, we cannot afford to have “lost generations” due to our inability to respond adequately and effectively to the new normal.

Of late, there have been reports of farmers not being able to harvest their produce because of the lockdown, and the crops have to be destroyed. What is the agriculture minister doing?

Is there no monitoring of the agriculture community, for instance at traditional highland vegetable farming areas? The ministry should monitor this sector, and work with state governments and authorities to find solutions for the numerous issues faced by this community.

The Federal Agriculture Marketing Authority (Fama) could have stepped in to buy or arrange for the off-takes of farm produce to get to retailers and grocery stores; and even arrange for some to be donated to the needy. There are people who need to eat.

It is terrible to see such precious greens go to waste when there are people putting out white flags because they have no food. The enforcers of lockdowns and other rules prefer the “scorched earth” approach of enforcement such as tearing down illegally-set up stalls, lay to waste drinks and whatever put up for sale.

Why not advise them to go to designated places, and help them with the shift. The stallholders have invested money and effort to put up these stalls and preparing the food etc. The enforces could show some empathy and give them free permits to operate temporarily.

Then there are scenes of enforcement teams destroying valuable fruit and Petai trees because they were planted on illegal land. Why not allow the farmers to collect the fruits and vegetables so they can earn some money from their efforts? Why not solve the issue of land status and consider giving them temporary occupation licences. There must be similar situations in other states.

We need to have a positive approach instead of destroying valuable food resources. Again, Fama could have stepped in to assist with the sale/distribution of the produce.

Every ministry and department must engage with their own respective stakeholders at all times, especially when a new policy measure is planned to be introduced.

I am sure by now the ministers know which groups are their respective stakeholders. They must be proactive at grassroots level. It is not just “Kita Jaga Kita”. It is “Kita Jaga Semua”.

The International Trade and Industry Ministry has now been overruled by the National Security Council (NSC), which is more powerful. That is why, for example, no glove factory is allowed to operate as NSC considers gloves as non-essential.

What a huge loss of revenue for the company as well as for the country. Gloves are globally essential, especially medical and surgical gloves during this pandemic.

The vaccination of workers in this sector must also be ramped up so they can operate. There should not be indiscriminate categorising of essential and non-esential industries.

We are the number one surgical glove producers in the world. This sector needs to operate as medical gloves are necessary and essential in protecting people against the coronavirus.

Gloves are not for kitchen and toilet cleaning only.

Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz is former Minister of International Trade and Industry. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com