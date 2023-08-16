Commending Vincent Tan’s philanthropy

I AM writing to express my support for the recent letter by R. Rama Chandran published in the Sun , praising the remarkable contributions of Tan Sri Vincent Tan who donates his time, money, experience and skills to create a better world.

It is truly heartwarming to witness the effects of his generosity.

I have known Tan Sri since my earlier years as a Member of Parliament in the mid-1970s, and have closely followed his incredible journey.

I know of his many philanthropic deeds. Several non-governmental organizations and poor people have gone to see him to seek help and he has never let them down.

In 2011, he was featured on Forbes Asia ‘s list of Heroes of Philanthropy due to his pledge to donate half of his fortune to social causes.

In a world often filled with challenges and uncertainties, these philanthropic efforts serve as beacons of hope, reminding us of the power of compassion and generosity.

It is important that we recognize and celebrate such individuals, not only to acknowledge their incredible work but also to inspire others to follow in their footsteps to inspire and create opportunities for others.

Let us use this as an opportunity to come together, with a special call to our corporate leaders, to amplify the positive impact of such actions and to spread the message that each of us, in our own way, has the power to make a difference .

Let us continue to champion humanitarian and worth while causes and strive to cultivate a culture of giving, empathy and kindness.

I wish Tan Sri many more years of fruitful life.