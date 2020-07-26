Common causes for being scammed

RECENTLY, I conducted training for about 40 travel industry personnel at a world-class hotel in Kuala Lumpur. At the end of a module titled “Tourism Law and Best Practices”, a participant wanted to know what could be done regarding online scams.

I responded that scams are crimes requiring police action, but culprits are seldom caught because by the time victims realise they have been scammed and lodge a police report, the perpetrators have disappeared and left little or no trace.

And scams have started from the dawn of civilisation and will continue until the end of time. Today, those scammed could range from illiterate housewives being conned at wet markets to the educated through phone calls or online.

I pointed out to my audience that countless number of people have been scammed as human beings use very little of their intelligence when overcome by evocative emotions such as fear, greed, romance and being emboldened.

Like many other victims, the Pahang lecturer who was scammed of RM325,000 was led to believe she was dealing with government officials, who accused her of wrongdoing and faced arrest unless she cooperated by following instructions. It started last August and took almost a year before she realised she had been tricked.

While it is possible for anyone of us to be cheated when buying on impulse, victims of scams seem to be under a prolonged spell before they comprehend what had happened, which could have been prevented, or losses contained, if only they had shared and discussed with others.

But people keep to themselves when it comes to greed or romance. Those who hope to land their hands on a huge sum of money coming their way would not be sharing with others. Those hungry for affection and yearning for romance would be blinded by perceived love.

It must be heart wrenching and a double whammy for ladies to lose both the love they fancied and their hard-earned money or inheritance. But scammers are ruthless and likely to suffer more than what they could enjoy from their spoils, just like a curse befalling the corrupt.

There are also travellers who prefer to shop online for the best bargains than deal directly with brick-and-mortar travel agents.

After successfully using the same online agent once or twice, many become emboldened by paying large sums of money for an extended holiday or for a large tour group. And that is when scammers strike.

As for myself, I do not answer calls from unknown phone numbers and would ignore offers sent to me over WhatsApp and block the numbers. I have no time or interest to blow the cover of scammers and gave them no chance to suck me into their traps.

But as long as there are many others looking out for a free lunch or fear of missing out on opportunities offered to them, scammers will continue to have a field day. In a way, it takes two to tango.

YS Chan

Kuala Lumpur