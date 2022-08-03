Common sense are uncommon these days

MUCH has been written about scammers and their ever-evolving sophisticated modus operandi. It is obvious that they are very good “script writers” who understand the human mind and exploit its weakness.

Not a day goes by without Malaysians reading of yet another scam, and the amounts involved are getting frighteningly bigger i.e. the case of a Malaysian billionaire who lost RM21 million, the largest fraudulent case targeted at a person.

We are incredulous when many continue to fall victim daily to such scams despite repeated warnings by police to be mindful.

I would like to share my perspective on why these victims succumb so easily to these scams.

Scammers usually catch you off guard when you least expect it. They take full advantage of your vulnerability and try to extract as much money as possible. Scammers do not discriminate; they target people of all backgrounds, ages, ethnicity, religion and income levels. So, you and I could be their next target.

Tens of thousands of computer-generated voice calls are made by these scammers daily. Even if less than 1% of respondents pick up the phone, it is already a large number.

It is only when a potential victim picks up the phone and responds will they then hear a real-life human voice on the other end. I can vouch for this because it happened to me.

When I responded, the person politely gave me a number and requested me to call the bank officer’s number. However, quick thinking made me realise that this could be a scam, so I told the person I already have my bank officer’s phone number and cut the call immediately.

Most people want to get rich quick. Human greed knows no bounds and it comes into play when more is available with the least effort.

Although common sense tells us to be wary and sceptical of investments that give attractive returns, we throw caution to the wind.

The often-quoted rule of thumb that “if it sounds too good to be true, it is probably not true” is conveniently forgotten or ignored. These so-called victims are neither stupid nor gullible. Human greed is what takes over.

Have we ever given it thought that if it is so easy to double or triple our money in a short time, why are the scammers sharing this information with us when they can enrich themselves?

We need to use common sense all the time, especially when giving in to temptations to become rich overnight. But sadly, common sense is not common anymore these days!

Pola Singh