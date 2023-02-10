Conduct regular traffic enforcement

THE recent joint exercise by the Road Transport Department and police to nab motorists for various traffic violations has been long overdue.

It is a known fact that motorists tend to exercise caution only when enforcement measures are actively implemented. It is always a case of having to learn things the hard way.

Many images depicting various traffic infractions have been widely circulated to educate the public about the severe penalties that can result from disregarding the rules.

However, one significant omission among the many images shared via WhatsApp is the penalty for offences committed at zebra crossings.

There are several of these black and white crosswalks along Dang Wangi Road and there are undoubtedly many more in Kuala Lumpur.

Including this in the awareness campaign would be beneficial as it would help the public understand the gravity of such violations.

It is imperative motorists show respect for and adhere to traffic regulations to reduce the frequency of road accidents.

This exercise should not be a one-time operation but should instead be conducted regularly.

Motorists need to comprehend that the days of evading consequences are in the past.

Thiagarajan Mathiaparanam

Kuala Lumpur