Connery as 007 defined movies for all time

THE famous introduction “Bond, James Bond” ushered a new era in cinema for us Malaysian movie goers in the 1960s.

The iconic Sean Connery, who passed on last week aged 90, uttered that classic line as his first piece of dialogue in Dr No, the premier 007 film.

That was followed by 23 more films.

Connery starred in seven, six other actors shared the rest.

For the first screening of Dr No at the erstwhile Rex cinema in Chinatown, Kuala Lumpur, tickets were sold out weeks ahead.

I recall buying tickets in advance at four times the regular price (a handsome 10 ringgit each, then) through an “agent”.

But, the movie experience was just breathtaking!

I may be biased, but in my opinion, none defined an era and a style like Connery did.

The inimitable wit, charm and skill he portrayed on screen was simply superb in every sense. He has and will undoubtedly continue to influence actors and film-makers alike for years to come.

It was those Bond movies that inspired, or added intrigue and action, to not only other English movies, but also many Bollywood, Chinese and other language action films.

Rueben Dudley

Petaling Jaya