Consequences of law-breaking by illegal Immigrants and refugees

THE consequences for illegal immigrants and refugees who violate societal norms and laws can vary depending on the specific situation and context.

Transgressing social norms and laws may result in legal consequences, such as arrest, detention, deportation and criminal charges. The severity of these consequences can vary depending on the nature and gravity of the transgression.

In cases where illegal immigrants and refugees engage in criminal behaviour, they may be more inclined to attempt bribing corrupt law enforcement officers.

Once they are confident that they can bribe officials, they become bold and begin to show disregard and disrespect for the law.

Furthermore, transgressions of social norms and laws can give rise to tensions and conflicts within the communities of the host nation. Such conflicts may result in a loss of trust and social cohesion, ultimately leading to increased prejudice and discrimination against the entire immigrant or refugee population.

Moreover, individuals involved in illicit activities may be susceptible to exploitation as they may be less inclined to report crimes committed against them due to their legal status. This can expose them to exploitation by human traffickers, employers offering below minimum wage or landlords providing inadequate housing conditions.

Violations of laws can pose a significant threat to public safety and security. This can include instances where individuals engage in activities, such as drug trafficking, gang affiliations or violent offences. These incidents can affect public perceptions of immigrants and refugees, even though they may involve only a small fraction of the illegal immigrant and refugee population.

When individuals break the law, there are undeniable economic ramifications. There will be additional strain on public resources, such as healthcare, education, law enforcement and social welfare systems. Those who are financially strained may not have the means to cover the costs for proper documentation, potentially placing a burden on the host society.

Transgressions of societal norms and laws by certain individuals within the immigrant or refugee community can reinforce stereotypes and negative narratives about the entire group. This can fuel anti-immigrant sentiment and promote the perception that all immigrants and refugees are lawbreakers, which can complicate the process for legitimate asylum seekers to secure protection.

Those who violate social norms and laws can spur reactionary policies, strategies and practices that can adversely affect the entire immigrant and refugee population. This may include more stringent immigration enforcement, increased restrictions on asylum and harsher treatment towards individuals seeking legitimate avenues for entry or residency.

While it is crucial to recognise that breaches of social norms and laws can happen within any population, it is equally vital to approach this topic with nuance and grasp its ramifications.

We should refrain from generalising and labelling all immigrants or refugees as violators or threats. Our Malaysia Madani government must address this issue with utmost priority.

The writer is a criminologist at the Centre for Policy Research at Universiti Sains Malaysia.