Conserve energy and save the planet

INSULATION acts as a barrier to heat loss and heat gain, particularly in roofs and ceilings, walls and floors.

While it may not be possible to insulate existing school buildings, the authorities should consider doing so with new school structures.

This is the most practical and cost-effective way to make school buildings more energy-efficient. Some suggest that up to 40% can be saved with proportional reduction in heating and cooling bills. In addition, insulation may reduce condensation and dampness.

Insulation is a sustainable product when you take into consideration the lifespan of a building. Unlike other energy-saving steps that require significant lifestyle changes or financial commitments, installing and maintenance of insulation is simple and affordable.

In the long run, this initiative may mitigate the effects of drastic climate change.

On energy-saving ways, I suggest schools use fans. The use of air-conditioners should be minimal. Schools should also be encouraged to use compact flourescent bulbs instead of incandescent ones.

Most importantly, turn off computers, laptops and televisions when not in use. Save electricity and save planet Earth.

Bulbir Singh

Seremban