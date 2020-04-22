Consider a one-week meeting

UNLIKE any other parliament meeting around the world, the Malaysian Parliament will meet for only one day. Unlike the traditional parliamentary procedure, this Parliament on May 18 will not debate on the King’s speech. Unlike the usual agenda which includes an oral question session, written questions, motions, special chambers sittings, etc this sitting will not have any of this.

According to the letter issued by the Dewan Rakyat Secretary Riduan Rahmat to all MPs, this meeting is held only to discuss government bills and matters. But this isn’t an emergency meeting. This is the normal meeting under the Federal Constitution.

This rather unique meeting has shocked many.

In a parliamentary system, a debate follows the King’s speech. That is the tradition. After all, it contains the plans and programmes of the government which deserve to be fully debated. In doing away with this practice, the government now cannot be questioned, taken to task or held accountable. There is no opportunity for MPs to enhance certain proposed programmes or include their input in the national interest.

This defies the sanctity of parliamentary procedure. It makes meaningless the purpose of parliamentary meetings.

Teresa Kok, the Seputeh MP, commented, “The Perikatan Nasional government has no legitimate basis to limit this sitting of Parliament to only one day as despite the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown, we have seen lately that many democracies, such as the UK and the US, have convened normal parliamentary sessions.”

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim observed that a Parliament meeting must have a debate, even if it is brief, and questioned the rationale of convening the Dewan Rakyat for a day.

Anwar even proposed a separate meeting of Parliament for a single day just to address the Covid-19 pandemic that poses a grave danger to the country. But even this was rejected without giving any reason.

Looks like Muhyiddin does not want the rest of the country to be involved in any role or shoulder any responsibility in a joint effort to overcome this danger. He is satisfied in limiting this task to only his Cabinet.

Various suggestions and critical outlook may be necessary to overcome, not only the menace of the virus but the terrible economic situation.

A mind-boggling amount of loans – RM260 billion to be exact – has been raised for the stimulus package which must be scrutinised and debated and safeguarded to ensure that the money goes to the intended people and for that purpose only.

MPs are not able to discharge their duties following this severe undemocratic curbing of their functions. They are unable to fulfil their responsibilities to the voters under this restriction as they are prevented from raising the views of the people and voicing their legitimate grievances.

Truly, what can be achieved in a one-day meeting? It will not be a meaningful session as it denies elected representatives the opportunity to play their responsible role in upholding the peoples’ interest and welfare of the nation.

If it is not prudent to have a 15-day meeting – which was to be so during this meeting – because of the Covid-19 threat, can’t we have the meeting for a week so that all MPs can jointly debate and discuss the various ways to fight the virus and tackle the worrying economy?

Is there concern over a possible motion of no confidence?

P. Ramakrishnan

Former President of Aliran