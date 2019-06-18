Consumers must not lament sugar tax

THE Malaysia Consumers Movement (MCM) applauds the government’s decision in implementing sugar tax from July this year. As it is reported, a 40 sen tax per litre would be imposed on soft drinks, flavoured and other non-alcoholic beverages with more than five grams of sugar or sugar-based sweetener per 100ml. As for juice or vegetable-based drinks, a 40 sen tax per litre will be imposed on drinks with more than 12g of sugar per 100ml.

Currently, there are over 20 countries which have implemented sugar tax and many have reported positive results in achieving its objective of controlling excessive sugar consumption.

Consumers are generally unhappy with the implementation of sugar tax as it tends to increase the price of sugary drinks and other products, but the question which needs to be answered is if this unhappiness is justified!

Let us not forget that according to recent news reports there are some 3.6 million Malaysians suffering from diabetes, the highest rate of incidence in Asia and one of the highest in the world. Seven million Malaysian adults are likely to have diabetes by 2025, a worrying trend that will see diabetes prevalence of 31.3% for adults aged 18 years and above. On the other hand it is also reported that Malaysia is Asia’s fattest country with about half of the population overweight or obese.

These statistics should be worrying enough for us and warrant an immediate change in our lifestyle, habits and consumption patterns which would necessarily include the reduction of sugar from our diet. The government can implement any form of action but nothing will ever change if we do not take charge of our health and wellbeing.

As for the manufacturers, even they should acknowledge with concerns these negative health statistics and help curb this critical problem by reformulating their product recipes and not simply choose to pass on this tax to consumers. Manufacturers must avoid maintaining prices by cleverly reducing their product package size and quantity, which could be construed as an act of sabotage.

While the MCM acknowledges the Health Ministry’s efforts in rolling out public awareness programmes and campaigns nationwide on hazards of high sugar consumption, we are also of the opinion that these awareness programmes could be implemented more strategically, beginning at primary schools. Young consumers must trained to say no to sugary food products. Merely putting up gruesome pictures of severe causes of diabetes at hospitals may be too late.

The MCM hopes that there is no further postponement of implementation of sugar tax.

Darshan Singh Dhillon

President

Malaysia Consumers Movement